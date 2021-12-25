AmaZulu need to sign ‘four or five really good players’, says McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says AmaZulu need to sign “four or five really good players” in the January transfer window.

Usuthu have improved in form after a battling start to the 2021-22 DStv Premiership, and had a chance to go into the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in second place had they beaten Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.

AmaZulu succumbed 2-1 and had to settle for fifth position, McCarthy saying afterwards he has a squad that urgently needs refreshing.

“Yes, most definitely. I think I'm desperate for new faces, I'm desperate for refreshments in the team. And, I mean, quality players,” he said.

“Because 12 draws is not normal for any team that plays the way we play. We play expansive football, where you want to dominate the opposition but we disappoint ourselves in the final third.

“We've just thrown away too many points. So hopefully the club can come to the party and assist in bringing in quality players that the team really does need.

“Because, yes, we've done exceptionally well last season and this season, but you need to keep everybody on their toes, keep everybody honest. Because at the moment there's just a level of complacency.