Mokwena hails ‘incredible’ Sundowns for soldiering to 60 games in 2021

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena has praised Mamelodi Sundowns' players for soldiering to their 60th match in a calendar year with the consistent hunger for success they have displayed in that period.

Downs could not win that 60th game, drawing the DStv Premiership clash 1-1 against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday evening.

It said something of the trophy machine's hunger that, playing their seventh match in 20 days in a hectic run-in to the DStv Premiership's Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations Cup break, Mokwena still said his side battled to accept the result.

The Brazilians dropped five points in their last two games before the break, having lost their first outing in 29 matches 1-0 against AmaZulu on Monday. But they still take a 14-point lead into the recess.

“Since December 4 we've played seven games in 20 days with a lot of travelling to Stellenbosch, to Durban,” Mokwena said.

“So it's not easy for this team, and kudos to them for always representing this club very well.

“Even though we don't have confidence a bit — because after a defeat you are slightly shaken — it was a good response with regards to the performance.

“And I can easily say that we don't like the result, we don't accept the result, but we are happy with the performance.”

Given their schedule, it was no surprise Sundowns' coaching trio rotated to some extent against Gallants, with starts for Ricardo Goss in goal, Brian Onyango in defence and Lesedi Kapinga in the font-line.

“Everyone talks about Sundowns having too many players, but this is the reason we have so many players,” Mokwena said.

“Apart from the seven games in 20 days, you are also talking about the team who have played the most matches in a calendar year — 60 matches.

“That's two league seasons in one year. It's incredible.