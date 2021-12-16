Chiefs determined to avoid another Royal embarrassment: 'We cannot concede four goals at home'

Mashiane, like several other fringe players in the Chiefs squad, has seen very little action under head coach Stuart Baxter this season. But with the Briton sidelined and forced to spend time in the sick bay due the Covid-19 outbreak that brought the Naturena club to its knees recently, Mashiane and many others have been given a rare opportunity to impress by stand-in coach Arthur Zwane in the absence of the first team regulars.

Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom and many others grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave a good account of themselves in the Naturena club's comfortable 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United last weekend.

“Playing [again] is a nice feeling,” he said candidly.

“It has been a while and I am glad that I managed to get some minutes. It is something that I have to be more consistent on and I have to work hard so that I can get more game time.

“I will take it one game at a time and make sure that I do my level best, knowing very well that there is still room for improvement. Playing against Sekhukhune and contributing to one of the goals is something that [made me happy]. I know I can do better, hence I am saying there is still room for improvement.

“So I have to make sure that I leave a mark whenever I get a chance to play.”

Royal AM, which is an amalgamation of Bloemfontein Celtic and the Royal team that played in the GladAfrica Championship last season, began life in the top-flight of the Premier Soccer League only in August.

The club earned their place after flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize succeeded in purchasing the status of Celtic, and she also managed to sell Royal's first-division status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Lawrence Mulaudzi in the same week.

Few expected the newcomers to dominate Chiefs in their own FNB Stadium backyard in September so soon after their ascent to the top-flight and given that they will be playing in their home ground in Durban on Sunday, Royal should arrive at Chatsworth with their tails up and confident of repeating the trick.

Chiefs are second on the standings after 14 games and while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have played two games more than the Naturena side, the Johannesburg club are still 15 points behind the rampant champions from Pretoria.

Third-placed Royal have played one more game than Chiefs and are two points behind Amakhosi.

TimesLIVE