Sundowns home and dry, says Igesund

Winning four of their last five league games, with a draw in between, has convinced some that Kaizer Chiefs can be Mamelodi Sundowns' closest challengers in the title race.

However, four-time league-winning coach Gordon Igesund feels the Brazilians won’t be challenged by any side this season. The 65-year-old tactician, who won the league with Manning Rangers (1996/97), Orlando Pirates (2000/01), Santos (2001/02) and Sundowns (2006/07), doesn’t see Sundowns losing more than five games this season.

“Sundowns worked very hard early in the season. Now it’s very hard to topple them. No team can really manage to catch up with them. It’s gonna be very difficult for them not to win the league. It’s harder for them to lose the league. For me, it’s already obvious that it’s a one-horse race,’’ Igesund said yesterday.

“For Chiefs to go on top, they need to win at least five games in a row and expect Sundowns to lose about four games, which won’t happen. Sundowns won’t lose more than four games this season, that’s my personal view.’’

The former Bafana Bafana mentor also thinks the experience of winning the league is working in Sundowns’ favour. “They’ve won the last three league titles and it shows they know what they’re doing,’’ noted Igesund.

“Sometimes when they see it’s difficult to win, they happily play for a draw and come back to win the next match. They know each and every point counts, so I think the experience of having won the titles before is working so well for them.’’

In February, the Tshwane giants will participate in the CAF Champions League group stages. Some feel being busy with the taxing continental action could derail Sundowns’ title charge but Igesund begs to differ.

“Sundowns have a big squad and it’s quality players, so the Champions League won’t mess up their title charge. Again, chances are that by February they would have already wrapped the league up.”