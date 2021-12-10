Kaizer Chiefs 'back in training' and will meet Sekhukhune on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs have said they will put together a match-day squad and honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs said enough of their players who tested positive ahead of their last match they played — the 3-1 league win against Swallows FC with an understrength combination at Dobsonville Stadium on November 28 — have returned to form a core of a senior team.

Amakhosi said these players, along with some reserve team players, have returned to training at their Village in Naturena, which had been shut down due to an outbreak of 36 Covid-19 cases.

Chiefs, after writing to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) asking for the postponement of all four of their December league matches, were unable to honour their games against Cape Town City at FNB on Saturday and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have returned to training following last week’s emergency decision to temporarily close the club’s headquarters in Naturena in the wake of a severe outbreak of Covid-19 that affected more than 35 employees as it swept through the camp,” the club said late on Friday afternoon.

“On another positive note, some players who tested positive for the virus shortly before the Swallows match two weeks ago emerged from isolation. They have rejoined their teammates to work on their special return-to-play protocols with the medical and coaching personnel.

“This is with the intention of getting them back to full match shape as soon as possible. With a sizeable number of the Amakhosi ranks still in isolation, several reserve team players who tested negative for Covid-19 have been called upon to work with the senior team as they prepare for the upcoming match against Sekhukhune.

“These young players were released in November after their last fixture due to the DStv Diski Challenge being on recess. This was to enable them to focus on their final year examinations.