Keagan Dolly, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena make their mark in PSL awards

“For me it is to keep on working very hard each and every day, keep on trying to help the team to succeed. I think we have been doing well, we are gelling well as a team and we have been winning games, which is the most important thing. I have always said that when the team is doing well the individuals stand out.

“Luckily enough, this time around it was me and if we continue working hard as a team and keep winning games, a lot of the guys stand a chance of winning these kinds of awards.”

Dolly joined Chiefs in July and has wasted little time in making his presence felt after settling down in his new surroundings in the south of Johannesburg. He completed a clean sweep of accolades on Thursday as he also won the goal of the month award for his strike against Chippa United. This award is voted for by the fans on the PSL's website.

There was no surprise when the Sundowns coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena won the coach of the month award. The duo won the accolade for the second month in a row as the premiership leaders and champions continue to break records in the attempt to win another league title without breaking a sweat.

The Sundowns coaches pipped Macdonald Makhubedu of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter to the finish line as recognition for leading the club to five wins in seven outings during an unbeaten run.

The Brazilians scored 13 goals during the period as they beat Swallows FC, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United. They were held twice and only conceded as many times.

“It is never nice at Sundowns to draw a match or worse, to lose a game. But the truth of the matter is at a certain point in the league you must expect that you can concede a goal,” Mngqithi said.

“This thing of not conceding was starting to pile a lot of pressure on us because we are an attacking team, and as an attacking team you want to score more goals than the opponent, and that is primary.”

TimesLIVE