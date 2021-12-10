Chiefs' Covid-19 saga exposes PSL has sunk to new depths

For some obscure reasons, the PSL appears to have adopted a dangerously self-defeating, damaging posture when dealing with crises: that of burying the head in the sand, somehow hoping everything blows away and all would be forgotten.



This has been the case since Kaizer Chiefs alerted the league last week they wouldn’t be able to field a team due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in their camp. As a result, Amakhosi didn’t pitch for their past two fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, leading to all manner of speculation as to what would now happen...