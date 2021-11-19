Next four fixtures vital for Sead Ramovic
Galaxy's next four fixtures are against teams that are not far from them in the relegation zone
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has identified the upcoming four matches as games his side needs to win to move away from the relegation zone.
Galaxy's next four fixtures are against teams that are not far from them in the relegation zone, with Swallows first up on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium before hosting Cape Town City at the same venue on November 27...
