Soccer

Ramovic optimistic of TS Galaxy avoiding danger zone

Coach would take 'ugly' win against Swallows

By Charles Baloyi - 18 November 2021 - 07:15
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović during a training session at George Lea Park at Sandton Sports Club in Johannesburg on October 7 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is not pressing any panic buttons and remains optimistic that this side will move away from the danger zone in the DStv Premiership.

Galaxy will play against the teams in the bottom half of the table in their next four league matches.

He described their next league game against Swallows at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga at 3.30pm on Sunday as a must-win.

They will play against Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants and Chippa United after the game against Swallows.

“Swallows have a great team with experienced players. We have to prepare well and be on top of our game to defeat them. The team is slowly improving and we need more time to get it right, but we have to start winning games,” said Ramovic.

Ramovic, 42, said there were no excuses not to win their home game against the inconsistent Swallows.

“We have to win and be on top of our game. There are no easy games. We have four matches against teams that are close to us. We have to win those four matches and close the gap. We have to step up our game in attack and defend well.

“We know what to expect from Swallows. They are a difficult team to beat, they defend well and create chances to score. They are fighting against relegation and we have to be on our best to win. We don’t mind winning the game 1-0 with ugly football. We are targeting a clean sheet and at this stage it is all about the results,” he said.

