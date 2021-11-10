Coach Ramović sees signs of improvement at battling TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović believes his side are showing signs of improvement after their poor start to the season.

The Rockets have endured a turbulent start to 2021-22, having managed to secure just five points from 10 games and they are lying 15th in the DStv Premiership.

Even though Galaxy lost their last match 2-1 against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night, Ramovic said he has seen signs of progress from his team.

The game before the SuperSport defeat Galaxy notched up their first win of the season, 2-1 against Baroka FC at Mbombela Stadium. Ramovic said his side then continued to show signs of stabilising, losing narrowly against United.

“Everyone wants to win and if you don’t win, you become unhappy. But having said that, we have to take the positive things from the defeat against SuperSport,” he said.

“We dominated the game but we have to score. We created several good chances and we couldn’t score.

“After the interval, we scored but conceded the penalty, which I’m not too sure if it is a penalty.

“I have to see it again. It will not change now because the game is done. We have to prepare for the next game against Swallows.”

Galaxy took the lead against SuperSport through Sinethemba Mngomezulu's 63rd-minute strike, with Thamsanqa Gabuza equalising nine minutes later (72nd) from the spot and Sipho Mbule adding the winner three minutes after that.

German-Bosnian ex-goalkeeper Ramović has challenged his troops to collect points at home and away. The coach said some of his players have lacked self-belief this season.

“We still lack that self-confidence. The first six games were not easy for the team. This is the fourth game under my tutelage and we will improve,” he said.

“If you are at the bottom of the log like we are and concede such a penalty you’ll start to be insecure. This is the way to improve, we have to improve. The focus is now on the next game.”

Galaxy face Swallows FC after the Fifa break at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, November 21.

“We have to keep on doing the right things and get better results in our next game at home,” Ramović said.