Gallants pin revival hopes on Malesela
Baptism of fire for new coach
Marumo Gallants’ new coach Dan Malesela will look to hit the ground running with the struggling Limpopo side.
Malesela, who was without a job since he was fired by Chippa United in April, was unveiled as Gallants’ new coach at the weekend.
He takes over from Frenchman Sebastien Migne, who was fired by the club after an altercation with the club’s technical director, Harris Choeu.
After his departure, Mpho Maleka and Raymond Mdaka were in charge and managed to guide the club to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.
But the 56-year-old will face a baptism of fire with his first match against tricky SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.
Gallants have been a pile of chaos this season, with Migne and Jean Francois leaving in frustration early in the season and it remains to be seen if Malesela will last at this club.
The club owners seem to have no clue how to run a professional club in top-flight football, with controversy continuing to escalate.
The crisis is evident as results are not coming and they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with four points from nine matches.
Gallants are the only club yet to win a match this season and Malesela urgently needs a victory against SuperSport. Besides the tough mission of lifting the club from the bottom place, Malesela will also need to bring confidence back, something which has been missing.
“After careful deliberation by the management team, Marumo Gallants have announced a new addition to the technical team. Dan Malesela has been appointed as the new head coach,” read a statement from the club.
“The seasoned professional is a former Orlando Pirates player and had a stint as manager for Chippa United and TS Galaxy. In 2018, Malesela was appointed manager of SA second division club TS Galaxy and he helped them win the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most successful teams in SA.
“The Buccaneers legend is renowned for his teams playing attractive football. Malesela is excited about being part of The Gallants and taking the team to greater heights on the field.”
