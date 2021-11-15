Gallants pin revival hopes on Malesela

Marumo Gallants’ new coach Dan Malesela will look to hit the ground running with the struggling Limpopo side.

Malesela, who was without a job since he was fired by Chippa United in April, was unveiled as Gallants’ new coach at the weekend.

He takes over from Frenchman Sebastien Migne, who was fired by the club after an altercation with the club’s technical director, Harris Choeu.

After his departure, Mpho Maleka and Raymond Mdaka were in charge and managed to guide the club to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.

But the 56-year-old will face a baptism of fire with his first match against tricky SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.

Gallants have been a pile of chaos this season, with Migne and Jean Francois leaving in frustration early in the season and it remains to be seen if Malesela will last at this club.

The club owners seem to have no clue how to run a professional club in top-flight football, with controversy continuing to escalate.