Ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

De Villiers, who holds the records for the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODIs, retired from international cricket in May 2018 having played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

De Villiers scored an astonishing 20,014 runs across all formats in international cricket. His highest Test score was his unbeaten 278 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” De Villiers said.

“Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“That’s the reality I must accept and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.”

De Villiers’ highest score in ODIs was the 176 he pummeled against Bangladesh at Boland Park in 2017 and his highest T20 score an unbeaten 79 in the 2009 World T20 match against Scotland.