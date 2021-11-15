Still early to declare Downs league winners, says Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Stuart Baxter has scoffed at talks that Mamelodi Sundowns have already run away with the league title, insisting it’s still too early.

Unbeaten Sundowns, who are yet to concede a goal in the league, sit comfortably at the summit of the log with 25 points, 10 ahead of sixth-placed Chiefs, after nine games. Chiefs have played a game more. Downs’ total dominance has left many convinced they won’t be toppled. The Brazilians have gone 20 games without defeat in all competitions, having last lost to Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League in May.

But Baxter refuses to give up on the league title. The Amakhosi mentor has made it clear that they intend to challenge the Tshwane giants, adding even Sundowns themselves won’t agree with the notion that they’ve already sealed the deal.