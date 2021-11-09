‘This is cheap’: Bafana boss Hugo Broos hits back (again) at PSL coaches

Hugo Broos has expressed irritation — again — that some Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches have aired their frustrations about him in the media, saying that doing so “is cheap”.

The straight-talking Bafana Bafana coach has been preparing this week at Dobsonville Stadium for the two big final group stage 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday and Ghana away on Sunday.

Broos said he would prefer it if PSL coaches spoke to him directly if they had any issues, rather than in the media.

The coach was asked how his relationship is with PSL coaches five months into his new job.

“Listen, I won't talk about it any more. I have said what I said and this is enough for me,” the 69-year-old Belgian said.

He continued, though: “I hope, just hope, that in the future, if they are frustrated or they have questions, I will talk to them — why not?