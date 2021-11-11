Mhlongo and Gallants on collision course

Brighton Mhlongo and Marumo Gallants are headed for a nasty fight after the club terminated the goalkeeper's contract this week after a career-ending injury.

Mhlongo was struck by a football on the left eye in a freak training ground accident on April 7, prompting doctors to declare him partially blind, which forced him to seek early retirement.

PSL clubs and players are insured against such career-ending injuries and Mhlongo and Gallants duly filled in a form indicating he cannot play again. But sources now say the latest dispute could result in the insurance claim taking longer to be settled, with Mhlongo apparently accusing the club of failing to pay his medical bills, which amount to thousands of rand, and of not paying his salary for the past three months.

“This dispute is getting out of hand now because Marumo wanted to claim a portion of the insurance for Mhlongo's injury, but as they have not paid his salary, the PSL are now talking directly to the player to see if they can settle with him directly,” a source familiar with the case told Sowetan.

A few years ago the PSL insurance payout for permanent injuries stood at R4m, split equally between an injured player and the club.

After a disciplinary hearing this week Gallants notified Mhlongo that he no longer belonged to the club, having charged him with “misconduct” after he apparently failed to report for duty since July. The keeper's contract was supposed to run for a further year.

“I have seen the letter [of termination] and we are currently studying it with my lawyer,” Mhlongo told Sowetan. “I have been advised not to comment further.”

Mhlongo was hauled before the DC on Friday, where he was charged for being absent from work for 90 days – from July 30 to October 28.

But it is understood the player had stayed away from training on the instruction of the club hierarchy, with one conversation stating that he was not welcome at the ground.

Sowetan has seen pictures of the former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates player at a Gallants match when they faced Royal AM on October 19 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

An insider close to the troubled club alleged Gallants decided to terminate Mhlongo's contract as they don’t want to pay the money owed to him.

“If you look at the medical report, it states he cannot go back to the field of play. However, the team can utilise his skills in another capacity as he's still contracted. They [Gallants] don't want that,” the source said.

“Now they are saying he didn’t pitch for training sessions. When the team played Royal AM in October, he even took pictures. How did the club allow him at the stadium then? The guy was paying all his medical bills from his own pocket and up until today they have not reimbursed him.”

Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena refused to comment, saying the club would release a statement “at the right time”.