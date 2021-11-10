Troubled Marumo terminate injured Mhlongo's contract

Keeper to take legal route after club terminate his contract

A nasty feud is brewing between former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo and Marumo Gallants after the club terminated his contract this week following a career-ending medical procedure regarding his eyesight.



In documents obtained by Sowetan, Gallants notified Mhlongo following a disciplinary hearing that he no longer belonged to the club, having charged him with "misconduct" after he apparently failed to report for duty since July. The keeper's contract was supposed to run for a further year...