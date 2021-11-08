Ignore masses and you’ll have low voter turnout

The people of SA have delivered a stark message to political parties

The local government elections were always characterised by low voter turnout. However, the voter turnout in the 2021 polls were drastic and will probably be a game changer for the body politic of this country because it will force political parties to listen to the masses or perish.



The election campaign and the outcomes have confirmed that SA is on a downward spiral and has become a polarised society. An analysis of the political parties’ messaging and campaigns confirms that the country is mired in identity politics, the politics of fear, regionalism, personality cults and anti-intellectualism...