Real Madrid move top of LaLiga after seeing off Rayo

Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at home to Rayo Vallecano to go top of LaLiga on Saturday although Carlo Ancelotti's side had to face down a late onslaught from their neighbours following Radamel Falcao's second-half strike.

Real had drawn their last two league games at the Santiago Bernabeu 0-0 but got off to a strong start when Kroos drilled a shot into the top corner in the 14th minute after Marco Asensio had cut into the area from the right wing.

Their top scorer Benzema doubled their lead in the 38th by knocking in a defence splitting pass from defender David Alaba.

Real looked to be cruising their way to victory until Falcao came off the bench in the second half and soon scored a header, with the help of a deflection off Alaba, to put Rayo back in contention in the 76th minute.