LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates, all the Soweto derby action

Chiefs come into the clash having suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch FC in midweek, with a stunning Ashley Du Preez goal giving the Cape side a hard-fought but deserved victory at Soccer City.

Pirates, meanwhile, may have claimed a 2-1 home win over Sekhukhune United in midweek, but they have notched only two more points than Chiefs this season.

FT Score Update | Chiefs 2-1 Pirates

90 + 4’| Blom is booked for time wasting

90+2’ | GOAL! Dolly scores from the spot

90+1’ | Penalty awarded to Chiefs

87' | Mntambo capitalizes on a rebound and scores, Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

72’ | Billiat is booked for time wasting

70’ | Mabaso makes way for Terrence Dzvukamanja, while Bandile Shandu and Tshegofatso Mabasa come on for Hotto and Peprah

60’ | The first change is made by the visitors, with Dlamini coming on for Makhubela

53' | Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates

48’ | GOAL! Chiefs take the lead through Dolly

46’ | Second half gets underway,

Half-Time Score Update: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates

42' | Industrious Hotto tries to find a way through the Chiefs defence, but is quickly outnumbered

40' | Chiefs 0-0 Pirates

33' | Chiefs players appeal for handball as the ball hits the Pirates captain

24’ | Akpeyi under pressure and Makhubela almost capitalises on a slip-up after the keeper takes one too many touches at the back

20’ | Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates

12’ | Billiat is fouled as he was goal bound just outside Pirates penalty box

9’ | Nange takes a shot from range and Mpontshane makes a save

4’ | Mntambo shoots from range and it goes over the bar

2' | Billiat attacks Pirates goal, but his shot takes a deflection and is out for a corner

1’ | The long-awaited battle between Chiefs and Pirates gets underway