Confident Sekhukhune preparing to lay a trap for Pirates at their Orlando Stadium backyard

High-flying Sekhukhune United travel to Soweto with the belief that they can surprise Orlando Pirates at their Orlando Stadium backyard when the two teams meet in a league match on Tuesday.

The recently promoted side have acquainted themselves very well with life in the top-flight and defender Sello Motsepe's belief that they can return with all the points from the Pirates stronghold should not be dismissed as a hollow threat, especially after the run of result they have managed recently.

Coach McDonald Makhubedu's charges are certainly no pushovers and they had an incredibly productive spell last month after beating AmaZulu [2-0], Cape Town City [1-0] and TS Galaxy [1-0].

They will have drawn inspiration from fellow newcomers Royal AM, who managed to hold Pirates to a 1-1 draw at Orlando stadium a few days ago.

“We have prepared very well for the match and we take each game as it comes,” he said.

“If we can put in the commitment, apply ourselves very well and stick to the game plan, we can get the maximum results. Playing against Orlando Pirates, especially at Orlando [stadium], is going to be a good test for us.

“We will go there as a team and fight for all the points.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have been hard at work at training in preparation for their match against Royal at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

United coach Kaitano Tembo revealed that he has been working with the attacking players and they have responded to the questions asked of them during the sessions in time for the trip to Durban.

“We are facing a team [Royal] that is very high on confidence,” Tembo said.

“They have been doing very well, picking up points, and away from home as well. So it will not be an easy game, and it will be very tough because they are playing at home.

“They have just come off a morale-boosting performance against Pirates, so they are highly confident. But I have got confidence in our team as well, we have prepared well, we have had enough time to rest and bring in a few players from injury.”

Tembo said he is happy to welcome back striker Bradley Grobler after an extended stay on the sidelines due to injury. Grobler returned to training recently and Tembo is understandably excited that he finally has options up front.