Previous results against Chiefs don't count, says Williams

SuperSport United may have had the upper hand against Kaizer Chiefs in the last five matches, but that doesn't guarantee that they will be victorious again when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

This is the view of captain Ronwen Williams, who insists their previous results will count for nothing.

In those matches, Matsatsantsa a Pitori won two and drawn three, with the last time Amakhosi registered a victory being on December 12, 2018.

It is a record the Soweto giants will be hoping to improve on against a side that has been in impressive form this season, without a defeat in seven matches while conceding just two goals in the process.

“The records don't bother me at all. Every game is different - different players and approach,” Williams told the media yesterday.

“But in saying that, it is our home game and we have done well. Last year we lost one game to Golden Arrows at home and we want to keep that going.

“We want to make it a fortress and this season we have kept that good momentum going at home, and that’s the main thing for us – to go out there and dominate.”

Williams highlighted areas where he believes they need to stop Chiefs and believes that if they can minimise the attacking threat of Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat, they will have an advantage in the match.

"Dolly and Billiat have come alive in the last few weeks, so it is not going to be easy but we are going out there to fight,” he said. “We will stick to our game plan. We prepared well and we watched their game plan and analysed them. So it is going to be a tough one and a game of small margins.

“It is always going to be a dangerous game. Chiefs are still one of the biggest teams in the country and have a wonderful coach [Stuart Baxter]. “I know him very well and it is not going to be easy. They are going to come out there and fight."

Chiefs, meanwhile, will be boosted by the return from suspension of leftback Sfiso Hlanti.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Galaxy, Harry Gwala, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Arrows, Cape Town, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Chippa v Swallows, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.