Lungu aims to end his drought against Chiefs

SuperSport United striker Ghampani Lungu is desperate to end his goalscoring drought against Kaizer Chiefs.

Lungu has scored against the other two big teams, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, but has struggled against Amakhosi since joining Matsatsantsa a Pitori three seasons ago.

Ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, the Zambia international has vowed to end that drought.

“I want to score and I’m going to. Chiefs are the only big team that I have not scored against yet,” Lungu told Sowetan yesterday.

“So I’m looking forward to scoring against them on Sunday. I came close to scoring against Chiefs but I have to this time. I think it is that time I score against them.”

The 23-year-old is high on confidence after he netted a brace for SuperSport in their 2-0 victory over Baroka on Sunday and plans to continue with that form against Amakhosi.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m confident after scoring the brace. Everyone's confidence is high now,” he said.

“Everyone is ready, obviously. We all won over the weekend, so no-one is going to the game with low confidence. We are all going there with high confidence.”

SuperSport have enjoyed a great start to the season, going unbeaten in seven matches but Lungu admitted that the game against the Soweto giants would be the biggest test for them so far.

“Chiefs are a bigger team but I don’t really take them like how people put them because for the last few years they have not done well against SuperSport.

“I also don’t think they will come into this game thinking they have already won... They are still a big team but they are still beatable. Every team is beatable in the league.

“We want to keep our record of not having lost this season, even with the clean sheets. We want to continue with that and continue where we left off in the last game.”

Chiefs will be coming into this fixture on Sunday on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory over Chippa United last Saturday.