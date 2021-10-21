Benni on the verge of history with Mazembe trip

With a match away from reaching CAF Champions League group stages in their first attempt, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has promised to upset more fancied TP Mazembe and go far in the competition.

Usuthu travel to the DR Congo side for their second leg clash of their second preliminary round fixture in Lubumbashi on Saturday. Kickoff at Stade TP Mazembe is at 4pm.

The first leg in Durban last Friday ended in a goalless draw. The winner on Saturday will advance to the round of last-16 teams which will be drawn in four groups of four teams.

“For now, we are going to Mazembe to try not to lose so that we can get into the group stages of the Champions League,” McCarthy told the media following their 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

“We are one match away from qualifying for the group stages. I’m excited and also nervous at the same time because we know they have won the Champions League five times and they have a good pedigree.”

Despite their rich history, AmaZulu are in their first ever season of Africa's premier clubs championship. A scoring draw will be enough for Usuthu to progress but victory in the feared Mazembe stadium will be sweeter.

“We didn’t disappoint ourselves against them at home, so we have a chance to go and do something magical that has never been done at AmaZulu before,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old mentor was far from happy with their performance against Galaxy and felt they didn’t deserve to win.

“I think we were exceptionally fortunate. We were up against a really good and very organised Galaxy team. You can see what Sead Ramovic has brought into the team.

“We were off the pace, I know we had a few difficulties travelling and adjusting to playing in the Champions League, but that shouldn’t be a problem for us because we have enough time to recover and get back to games.

“We certainly did not deserve the three points, but sometimes you can’t be too unhappy when things go your way, so I take it gladly. We were outplayed by far a better team.”