Real Madrid's Benzema stands trial over sex tape affair

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema went on trial in absentia on Wednesday, charged with complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Prosecutors allege that Benzema, who has denied wrongdoing, encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye.

They say Valbuena received a first call threatening to expose the tape in June, 2015 while at the French squad's training centre in Clairefontaine, west of Paris.

Valbuena told the court in nearby Versailles on Wednesday that it was clear the caller wanted money, and that the blackmail attempt left him fearing for his career and place in the national squad.

Benzema was not in the court for the start of the trial because of professional obligations, said his lawyer, who has described the case against him as "absurd".

The 33-year-old, who has played 92 times for his country and was recalled to the France squad for this year's European Championship, played in Ukraine on Tuesday night in his club's 5-0 Champions League group stage win over Shakhtar Donetsk.