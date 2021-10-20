POLL | Do you support Raymond Zondo's bid to become chief justice?
Ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser opposes his nomination
Deputy chief justice and chair of the state capture commission of inquiry Raymond Zondo is making headlines after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opposed his nomination for the position of chief justice.
Zondo is contesting the position among seven other candidates, including public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
In a letter, the former spy boss said Zondo's treatment of him during the proceedings of the state capture inquiry demonstrated his lack of independence and judicial integrity. He accused him of disregarding witnesses that were not suitable for the narrative of state capture by the infamous Gupta brothers.
Fraser said he has reason to believe Zondo prevented him from exposing “the real” culprits and "the real origins of the idea of the commission as a foreign-sponsored concept.”
“I have reason to believe that deputy chief justice Zondo did this to endear himself with the political class so that he can secure the position of chief justice for which he is now nominated,” Fraser said.
The former spy boss also claimed he knew of people who were chosen to execute him.
“It is this information that deputy chief justice Zondo vehemently opposed to prevent me from exposing. It also sought to conceal and protect the role of old apartheid security intelligence networks in capturing the post-apartheid state,” he said.
The selection panel for the chief justice will include former public protector Thuli Madonsela, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola and former minister of justice Jeff Radebe.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public to comment on the nomination of the chief justice.
“The chief justice occupies a vital position in our democratic constitutional order. It is therefore appropriate that all South Africans should have an opportunity to witness and participate in the selection of the next chief justice. We expect that this process will further deepen public confidence in the independence and integrity of the judiciary,” he said.
