POLL | Do you support Raymond Zondo's bid to become chief justice?

Deputy chief justice and chair of the state capture commission of inquiry Raymond Zondo is making headlines after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opposed his nomination for the position of chief justice.

Zondo is contesting the position among seven other candidates, including public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a letter, the former spy boss said Zondo's treatment of him during the proceedings of the state capture inquiry demonstrated his lack of independence and judicial integrity. He accused him of disregarding witnesses that were not suitable for the narrative of state capture by the infamous Gupta brothers.

Fraser said he has reason to believe Zondo prevented him from exposing “the real” culprits and "the real origins of the idea of the commission as a foreign-sponsored concept.”