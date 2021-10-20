Soccer

Maritzburg vow to bounce back to winning ways against Pirates

We prepared for any starting line-up against them, says Graham

By Charles Baloyi - 20 October 2021 - 07:32
Travis Graham of Maritzburg United during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Inconsistent Maritzburg United cannot afford to lose their DStv Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium today (5.30pm).

Senior players Alfred Ndengane and Travis Graham warned that another poor showing would not be acceptable.

“The preparations went well, and everyone is ready for the game. The break came at the right time to help us fix our mistakes and prepare for the upcoming game. The guys are positive in the camp and optimistic about getting a positive result against Pirates. We need to make sure that we make use of our home ground advantage and beat Pirates. We cannot afford to lose,” said Ndengane.

Ndengane, 34, reunited with his former coach Ernst Middendorp, who coached him at Bloemfontein Celtic few years ago.

“I settled in well at the club, and it was not hard for me because Middendorp coached me at Celtic and we know each other well. I also played against my teammates,” he added.

Graham, 28, stressed the importance of winning the game against Pirates. “We worked on several things, and we have to make it count against Pirates. We studied them and we are ready to implement the plan and collect the three points.

"We prepared for any starting line-up against them. We want to bounce back to our winning ways at their expense,” said Graham.

The midfielder encouraged the fans to get vaccinated and return to give them that extra push to revive their slaughterhouse at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

“I want to experience a home game packed with passionate fans, and I cannot wait for that. We need our fans back, and I would like to encourage them to get vaccinated sooner,” he concluded.

