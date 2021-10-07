Kutumela will travel with Bafana to Ethiopia, says Safa CEO

Thabiso Kutumela has been cleared to travel with Bafana Bafana to Ethiopia today for their 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

This is after Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday attacked Mamelodi Sundowns for organising a Covid-19 vaccination for Kutumela on Monday, the day he was supposed to join them in camp.

As a result, Broos revealed in a press conference that Kutumela would not be travelling with the team after his vaccination and that he had withdrawn the attacker from the squad.

But Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe revealed to Sowetan yesterday that the issue had been resolved and Kutumela would be travelling with the rest of the squad.

“The issue has since been resolved. Kutumela is currently in camp with the rest of the players and he will be travelling to Ethiopia,” Motlanthe confirmed.

“There was an issue with his vaccine and I was in camp in the morning [yesterday] and it’s fine. He will be travelling with the team and there are no issues with that any more.”

It is understood that the Belgian coach may have jumped the gun by withdrawing Kutumela before clarifying the situation with the medical team.

On Tuesday, Broos said the reason Kutumela would not travel with the team was that after his vaccine jab, he might develop adverse symptoms and he didn’t want to take a risk by travelling with him.

Kutumela has been in good form for Sundowns in the DStv Premiership and whether Broos will now play him remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Motlanthe also revealed that he would be writing a letter to Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League after a saga involving midfielder Goodman Mosele.

Mosele failed to report for camp this week as was expected and was replaced by Jesse Donn. An angry Broos said he was not aware of his whereabouts.

“The Fifa rules are clear. Once you are called for the national team, you have to be there. If you fail to pitch, you won’t play for your club for two matches,” Motlanthe said.

“I will be writing a letter to the league and Pirates about this issue of Mosele not coming to the camp.”

Asked if Pirates knew of the whereabouts of Mosele, Bucs football administrator Floyd Mbele refused to comment.