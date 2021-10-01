Soccer

Treat wounded Swallows with respect, De Reuk warns

Bafana defender expects Birds to come out firing

01 October 2021 - 07:19
Neville Khoza Journalist
Rushine De Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is not reading much into Swallows’ recent thumping by Cape Town City ahead of their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Swallows are still smarting from their embarrassing 4-0  defeat to City in the MTN8 semifinal second leg on Wednesday, in what is their heaviest defeat since they were promoted last season.

But De Reuck feels they will still be dangerous on Sunday and wants his teammates to treat them with respect.

“We can’t read too much into that. It was a cup game. Now it is a league match,” De Reuck told the club's media department.

“Obviously they struggled a bit after conceding the first goal, but now it’s a league game and it is different.

“We need to win this game. It is very important to go into the Fifa break with that winning feeling.”

He expects Swallows to come out firing as they will look to redeem themselves following that defeat.

"Swallows are really difficult to play against. They have kept many clean sheets and we know it is not going to be an easy game.

“It is going to be important for us to try and break them down and create chances against them. I know that if we apply ourselves really well in the game, we can come out victorious.”

The Brazilians will go into this match at the back of an impressive run of four successive wins without conceding a goal.

The 25-year-old Bafana Bafana defender, who has been solid at the back for Sundowns, shared the secret to their watertight defence.

“We are proud of our defence. We have a good relationship off the field and that helps us on the field,” he said.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v SuperSport, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30mpm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Chiefs, Kings Park, 3.30pm; Baroka v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5pm; Cape Town City v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Marumo, Sugar Ray Xulu, 3.30pm; Royal v Maritzburg, Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus, 5.30pm.

Mmodi applies for passport, apologises to Broos

Pule Mmodi has issued a passionate apology to Hugo Broos after the Bafana Bafana coach revealed this week he had to withdraw the Golden Arrows man ...
Sport
17 minutes ago

Katlego Otladisa loving life in Limpopo at Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants attacking midfielder Katlego Otladisa says he is having the time of his career in the DStv Premiership following years of frustration.
Sport
16 hours ago

'Yeye' backs old boss Baxter to come good again at Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane has backed his old Amakhosi boss Stuart Baxter to find the winning formula in the midst of a ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Mngqithi wary of anxiety as Sundowns finally have one hand on MTN8 trophy

For all their domestic dominance over the past six years, Mamelodi Sundowns have surprisingly failed to lift the MTN8 trophy.
Sport
19 hours ago

