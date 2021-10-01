Treat wounded Swallows with respect, De Reuk warns

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is not reading much into Swallows’ recent thumping by Cape Town City ahead of their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Swallows are still smarting from their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to City in the MTN8 semifinal second leg on Wednesday, in what is their heaviest defeat since they were promoted last season.

But De Reuck feels they will still be dangerous on Sunday and wants his teammates to treat them with respect.

“We can’t read too much into that. It was a cup game. Now it is a league match,” De Reuck told the club's media department.

“Obviously they struggled a bit after conceding the first goal, but now it’s a league game and it is different.

“We need to win this game. It is very important to go into the Fifa break with that winning feeling.”

He expects Swallows to come out firing as they will look to redeem themselves following that defeat.

"Swallows are really difficult to play against. They have kept many clean sheets and we know it is not going to be an easy game.

“It is going to be important for us to try and break them down and create chances against them. I know that if we apply ourselves really well in the game, we can come out victorious.”

The Brazilians will go into this match at the back of an impressive run of four successive wins without conceding a goal.

The 25-year-old Bafana Bafana defender, who has been solid at the back for Sundowns, shared the secret to their watertight defence.

“We are proud of our defence. We have a good relationship off the field and that helps us on the field,” he said.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v SuperSport, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30mpm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Chiefs, Kings Park, 3.30pm; Baroka v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5pm; Cape Town City v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Marumo, Sugar Ray Xulu, 3.30pm; Royal v Maritzburg, Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus, 5.30pm.