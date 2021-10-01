Final goodbyes to murdered Soweto entrepreneur Muzi Nzama
Businessman was ‘a simple guy who grew up to show us that we can make something out of ourselves’
The streets of Mapetla, Soweto, had an eerie silence about them on Thursday.
There was no roar of businessman Warren Muzi Nzama’s famed red Ferrari...
