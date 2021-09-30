Pirates co-coaches not eyeing permanent positions

Orlando Pirates co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi are not bothered by their job title at the club.

According to Davids, they are not obsessed with getting the job permanently. Davids, 40, said they had a healthy working relationship and preferred to take it one step at a time.

Davids said Pirates could not afford another slip-up in their next DStv Premiership game against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

“Coach Mandla and I run all the aspects of the football side together. We are in charge of the training, decision-making and substitutions. Honestly, coach Mandla and I are not looking at the titles or the permanent positions.

“We are looking at the next game and prefer to take it game by game. We want to improve the team and take it to the next level. We do not discuss the permanent job possibilities,” explained Davids.

Pirates lost to Sundowns in their previous league game at the Orlando Stadium. The wounded Soweto giants will approach their next league game away to Cape Town City as a must-win game. “We want to be up there at the top, and we were disappointed that we lost against Sundowns,” said Davids.

Davids highlighted the importance of winning their game against Cape Town City before the Fifa break.

“We have one more game before the break against Cape Town City. Although it is away from home, we want to collect the maximum points. We must win the game and stay within touching distance of the leaders. We work as a team,”