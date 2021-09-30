Marumo Gallants suspend players over 'serious allegations'

Premier League club Marumo Gallants have confirmed that they have suspended three players for undisclosed reasons, citing an “internal matter”.

According to a club statement, goalkeeper Simon Mamudzidi, attacking midfielder Tholang Masegela and striker Aluwani Nedzamba, none of whom have played this season, were issued with suspension letters on Wednesday.

“Tholang Masegela, Aluwani Nedzamba and Simon Mamudzidi were suspended after a meeting called by senior management to address individual players,” the club said.

“Management will not discuss the reasons of the suspension now, as this is still an internal matter.

“There are serious allegations against the three and management will only respond once the matter has been addressed.”

Gallants will visit Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership showdown at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont, on Sunday.