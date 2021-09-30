AmaZulu captain Makhaula likens Kaizer Chiefs to a dangerous 'sleeping snake'

AmaZulu captain Makhehleni Makhaula has likened Kaizer Chiefs to a dangerous snake pretending to be dead when it’s actually readying to strike.

The 31-year-old Usuthu skipper offered the caution as his team’s DStv Premiership clash against the struggling Amakhosi looms large at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Makhaula said there’s pressure on his team to deliver, especially because they’ll have home ground advantage over Stuart Baxter’s ailing side.

“We won’t take Chiefs lightly simply because they lost to Marumo [Chiefs didn't lose, they drew with Marumo] or Mamelodi Sundowns or anything,” said Makhaula. “They’re also under pressure to win home or away.

“We always have pressure ourselves and as we finished number two last season everything has to come with good results.”

Makhaula believes a wounded Amakhosi could be very dangerous.

“It’s encouraging [that they come with poor form] but it’s also a danger. But sometimes you can think a snake has died only to find out that it will wake up and bite you.

“When it wakes up it becomes difficult. So we can’t take them lightly, because a snake that you think has died may just be sleeping and it can wake up and attack you. When that happens, than it’s you who’s been thinking it’s dead who is going to be under pressure.”

AmaZulu have started the current campaign also battling to win matches, with their first league victory coming in the last match against Baroka FC after drawing three and losing one in the previous outings.