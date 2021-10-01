Please be patient, we will get it right, says Frosler

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler has pleaded with supporters to be patient with the club as they are going through a rough patch.

The Soweto giants won one game, lost two and drew two as they occupy 13th place on the log table after five matches.

They visit AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership at the Kings Park Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

“Honestly, the season is long. It is not three or five games. We have to be patient and get the small things right and eventually we will perform better and rediscover our best form soon. Everyone must show some form of patience and we will get it right,” said Frosler through the club’s media platform.

Amakhosi played to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants in their away game in Polokwane. They hope to register the maximum points in their next game in Durban against Usuthu.

Frosler said the players were optimistic about turning things around and he believed that it was only a matter of time before they started winning matches.

“Usuthu are a good team and it is going to be a difficult game for us. The guys are positive in the dressing room and we are discussing how to get better. We want to get the best out of each other and everyone is positive about turning things around,” said Frosler.

Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy said they would not underestimate Chiefs and intended to collect the maximum points.

Usuthu are seventh on the log with six points from five matches.

“It is our home game and we need to set the standard. We need to control the pace of the game and go for a win. If we get it right, the opposition is in for a tough time. We are ready to go to war and would do everything to get the three points,” said McCarthy.