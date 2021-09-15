On-form Jaguars out to defend netball title

The Jaguars are on course to defend their Telkom Netball League title after ending the first leg of the competition with an unbeaten record in Tshwane, at the weekend.

They go into the two-week break as the favourites after winning their six matches in the first round. The final leg of the league campaign will take place at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg from October 9-17.

While the Jaguars cruised in the first leg, the Flames of North West lost all their matches, and they will use the break to fix their mistakes and come back strong in the final leg.

The Gauteng Fireballs blew hot and cold in the competition and captain Lungile Mthembu admitted that they were not at their best in the tournament.

“We are concerned about the mistakes that we commit. We are inconsistent, and we won one out of six games. This team has had six coaches since the tournament started, and it affected the players. We did not find our rhythm. We have to adapt when we return,” said Mthembu.

The Mpumalanga Sunbirds defeated the Eastern Cape Comets 49-42 in a closely contested encounter.

Sunbirds coach Thembisile Ngwenya said she was pleased that her team concluded their campaign with a win.

“My girls showed up, and they stuck to the game plan. They listened to every single instruction that I gave them and that makes me happy,” Ngwenya told Netball SA after the game.