Galaxy take the lead in fight against pandemic

Skipper urges fans to follow their example in getting the jab

By Charles Baloyi - 14 September 2021 - 07:48
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy players, management and support staff heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the jab yesterday.

Led by their captain Mxolisi Macuphu, who scored his first goal of the season in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Golden Arrows, they hope that more people will see the need to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is vital to get the jab and we see this as the first step to getting back to normal. I urge all football fans to follow our example and take the vaccine,” Macuphu said.

“We have to do this to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and regain control of our lives again. We miss the fans, and when we watch the overseas game on TV, we also want to see the fans back at the stadiums.” 

He said scoring in the four-goal thriller against Arrows to help them register another point would boost their confidence heading into the next game.

“When you are a captain you have to lead by example. It was a great experience to score and help the team to avoid defeat against Arrows. It was special to wear the captain’s armband. There is added pressure when you are the captain, and I appreciate the faith shown in me by the technical team,” said Macuphu.

Galaxy are still searching for that elusive league win and their next game is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Sunday at 5pm.

Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at the same venue on Sunday and they are favourites to win the next game.

However, Macuphu is confident they can pull off an upset against the league champions.

“We came back from a losing position twice in the previous game. We expect a difficult game against Sundowns but we have the belief going into the next game. We have not recorded a win and we are playing a big game against Sundowns, and we believe that we can pull off an upset.”

