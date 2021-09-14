‘It was very really disappointing’, says Chippa coach Hunt

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt said they deserved at least a point from their 1-0 defeat by Royal AM last weekend.

The result turned out to be their first defeat of the DStv Premiership campaign after a satisfactory start where they beat Sekhukhune United and managed a credible draw with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It was really disappointing because we deserved more from the game but we couldn't get what we wanted," said Hunt as Chippa continued with their preparations to host Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Hunt and his players will be under some sort of pressure going into the match against Pirates as they know that another defeat is likely to attract the attention of club owner Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi who is known to be impatient with poor results.

"I thought we really worked our socks off and I am proud of the players. I don’t know if it was a penalty I couldn’t see from where I was sitting. It was little bid harsh," he said referring to the incident that let to the winner by Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Hunt said he was disappointed with his team’s play in certain areas of the game and there he has identified where they must improve.

"For most of the game we played okay but obviously we lacked just a final ball in certain areas but we will keep grinding away. There’s lot to improve, but I think we deserved more than what we got from this game."