Chiefs' creativity has Baxter waxing lyrical

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was impressed by a glut of goal-scoring chances they created in the 2-1 win over Baroka, saying he’d never witnessed such a chance-yielding game in his entire stay as a coach in the PSL.

Goals from Khama Billiat and Daniel Cardoso in the first half gifted Chiefs their first win of the season against Bakgaga at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Baroka, who were more inspired in the second half, got their consolation goal via Denwin Farmer in the 59th minute.

Billiat could have easily been a hat-trick hero, but lack of composure saw him miss a number of clear-cut chances, with Bernard Parker also guilty of squandering one glorious open-net chance.

“When I was here [at Chiefs] last time, we beat AmaZulu 6-0 [in 2012] and I think with SuperSport we also won big against Pirates [his Matsatsantsa side humiliated Pirates 6-1 in 2016], but I don’t think I have ever created as many chances as in this game in all the games I have had in SA,’’ said Baxter.

“It’s probably a long time since the FNB [Stadium] saw that quality of attacking football. Some of the players were outstanding in the way they solved the game plan. How we didn’t go to half-time leading four or five is a mystery.’’

Keagan Dolly put in a man-of-the-match display in a game where he started for the first time in Chiefs colours, having started off the bench in the previous two outings against his former side Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy.

Dolly was Chiefs’ heartbeat, combining brilliantly with Billiat. The duo's telepathy reminded many of their “CBD” days at Sundowns. Baxter reckons Dolly’s impressive shift also invigorated off-form striker Samir Nurkovic.

“Keagan certainly can’t give us 90 minutes yet but his quality in off the line, being able to hold the ball and allow people to get that eye-contact with him and spread things through [is brilliant].

"I think that did spark a couple of players, especially Samir. Samir was better tonight [on Wednesday] than I have seen him all season, so I think it was well-combined there as well,’’ Baxter stated.