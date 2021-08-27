Masutha vows Callies will secure promotion

Pretoria Callies coach Joel Masutha has shown an unrivalled confidence by emphasising that dark or blue they will win automatic promotion.

Speaking at the club’s ceremony to parade new players and their kit for this season at Olympus Manor Venue and Hotel in Pretoria yesterday, Masutha made bold assertion about Callies’ chances ambitions.

“I am one person who doesn’t beat about the bush, I say it as it is. I am standing here before champions elect of GladAfrica,’’ Masutha asserted.

“I would also like to delete ‘can’ that was mentioned twice by our legend Jan Malombo Lechaba [who was on the podium before him], who said ‘guys you can do it’. I am here to delete that ‘can’ there’s no ‘can’ in this team it’s a ‘will’ because we will do it.”

The Romans unveiled 23 fresh signings. Veteran strikers Collins Mbesuma and Edward Manqele, alongside Meshack Maphangule headlined the list of newcomers.

Masutha, who promoted Black Leopards in 2018, reiterated his faith in the playing personnel the management has afforded to bring on board for him to work with.

“We believe we’ve signed intelligent players who are going to lead us throughout the season in order for us to achieve our goal to go to the Premiership.

The 37-year-old Mbesuma, who joined from University of Pretoria where he scored four goals from 21 outings last term, has indirectly entreated people not to judge him according to his age but look at his ability. The former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates marksman vowed to impress again.

“Age is just a number. I have been scoring goals since I started playing. Even at AmaTuks people were talking about my age but I was the top scorer there [in fact club’s leading scorer was Samuel Julies, who scored one goal more than him]. I keep fit. I am here to deliver… I know my job,’’ said Mbesuma.

Fixtures all at 3pm

Today: All Stars v Sporting, Parow Park Stadium.

Tomorrow: Callies v Lions, Lucas Moripe Stadium; City Rovers v JDR, Olen Park Stadium; Polokwane v Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Bay v FS Stars, Richards Bay Stadium; Venda Academy v TTM, Thohoyandou Stadium.

Sunday: Uthongathi v Leopards, Princess Magogo Stadium; AmaTuks v Cosmos, Tuks Stadium.