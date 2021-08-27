Be patient with Safranko, Mokwena urges

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked the supporters to be patient with Pavol Safranko as he feels the striker needs time to adjust to the DStv Premiership.

The Slovakian international, who joined Sundowns recently on a three-year deal, struggled in the matches he has played so far.

“We know what he offers us. We knew going into the market [what we wanted] because the recruitment process at Mamelodi Sundowns is quite extensive,” Mokwena told the media yesterday in a virtual press conference ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Golden Arrows tomorrow at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm).

“Having done our analysis, we needed more than just a mobile striker, we needed someone who could be a vocal voice, someone who can assist us against teams that stay a little bit deeper.

“You could see it against Chippa United when he came on and he was upfront with Kermit Erasmus and we changed to a 4-4-2, the quality that Pavol gives us, not only the ability to link plays in and around the box.

“He holds it up well and he is very good and deadly inside the box. Pavol is more about adaptation type. He came with his wife and they are settling down in a new environment and they have to get used to the food and the climate.

“But the reality is that we need to be patient with him.”

Mokwena added they needed a striker like Mauricio Affonso, who is stronger in the air and he believes Safranko excels at that.

“Safranko is stronger in the air. He is capable of holding up the play and allowing us to play in and around the box. It is something different from what we had. We had Affonso and we could hardly get him on the pitch and we felt we still needed something like that, particularly for CAF Champions League.”

With Sundowns chasing their first MTN8 title this season, the only trophy missing from their cabinet, Mokwena said they are motivated to win this competition this time.

“We are people of process and we are serious people that are really focused this season,” he said.