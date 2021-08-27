Tau's move to Ahly questioned

Following Percy Tau’s move to Al Ahly yesterday, former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has voiced his reservations about the Bafana Bafana star's latest transfer.

Tau has been reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane at the Red Devils, which could signal the start of regular minutes on the playing field after his frustrating spell with English Premiership League (EPL) side Brighton & Hove Albion.

While many believe the move is a downgrade and that Tau had failed to make it in the challenging EPL, Malesela doesn't think so but questioned if the move was the right one for the talented left-footer.

“I don’t think it is failure. You cannot fail if you don’t play,” Malesela explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“He played only a few games. It is a question of game time and him being in a space that is correct for him. He was just in the wrong space [at Brighton].”

The Sundowns legend also felt joining Brighton was the wrong move for Tau in the beginning as it proved that it didn’t suit his style of play and that he should have continued with Club Brugge in Belgium, where he excelled in the 2019/20 season when he was on loan.

“For him to go to Al Ahly, it could be a good thing because Pitso understands him and he knows him. But whether it is the right club for him is another question.”

Mosimane and Tau share a special relationship. He was instrumental in Tau’s development as a footballer after polishing a raw talent and making him a key player in the Downs team that won the CAF Champions League in 2016.

“The fact that Pitso is around and understands him will probably make the rest of the players understand how he will play,” Malesela said.

Meanwhile, Sundown co-coach Rulani Mokwena said he gave Tau advice when he called him before moving to the Egyptian giants.

“Percy knows my opinion on this matter and our discussion was an emotional two-hour conversation between father and son. I know Percy’s feelings about where his career is and what he would like to do,” Mokwena said.

“There are things that are said because there is mutual affection and trust, and Percy has my support regardless of whatever decision he makes and he knows that.”

