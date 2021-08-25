AmaZulu and Swallows in dull goalless draw

AmaZulu’s early season worries continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swallows during their DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

In what turned out to be a fifth goalless draw after two complete rounds of matches, last season’s second-place finishers once again fired blanks in front of goal to leave coach Benni McCarthy frustrated.

AmaZulu started the campaign with a 2-1 loss to Cape Town City in the MTN8, followed by defeat to defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and this draw against Swallows.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter will welcome a hard-fought away point that has left them with four points after they opened the season with a 1-0 win over rookies Royal AM.

McCarthy has enough time to work on their deficiencies as they return to action only on September 15 when they welcome SuperSport United. But Swallows turn their attention to their MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City at Athlone on Sunday.