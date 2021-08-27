Soccer

Kaizer jnr calls for patience with new signings

Chiefs sporting director says recruits deserve fair chance

27 August 2021 - 07:15
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
Kaizer Motaung Jnr of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Motaung jnr has not ruled out the possibility of Kaizer Chiefs adding to their arsenal before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline but has called for patience with the assembled squad.

Motaung took over as Amakhosi’s sporting director in July and has had to hit the ground running, with fans constantly bombarding him with questions and opinions on social media regarding team matters, including possible transfers.

But while he avoids engaging directly with fans, he told Sowetan this week that Chiefs had tried their best to assemble a decent team after a two-window transfer ban that was lifted only in June.

“The key is to get the best from the players you already have, and if there’s a need, you reinforce,” Motaung said. “If the need arises, yes, that can happen [a new signing before the deadline]. But the guys who are here already are working hard, putting their hands up to fight for positions. Everyone must get a fair chance.”

Stuart Baxter’s charges showed much promise in their midweek win over Baroka at FNB Stadium, with marquee signing Keagan Dolly named man of the match for a virtuoso first-half performance. But the second half decline, where Baroka nearly forced a draw, will have had Chiefs fans questioning if their team will have the gumption to challenge for the title.

Chiefs recruited Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, Sfiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Austin Dube, Brandon Peterson and Njabulo Ngcobo, but still have up to midnight Tuesday if they wish to add more players. 

Meanwhile, as a former footballer who retired in 2014, Motaung said he has an open-door policy and players are not afraid to approach him on any matter, despite now assuming a senior role at the club.

“I have been in the players’ shoes, so I understand their needs. We should be a player-focused industry because they are the ones who go out on the field to perform. That’s one thing I’ve learnt from the chairman [Kaizer Motaung snr].

"He’s always been humble and approachable because of his open-door policy. It also helps that we have people like assistant coach Arthur [Zwane], who is a former player and can help harness the Kaizer Chiefs culture in the current bunch of players. Once we get that right we’ll be on the right path.”

