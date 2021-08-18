Lakay plans to up his game this season

Defender aims to rack up 20-goal contribution

Mamelodi Sundowns utility fullback Lyle Lakay has opened up about his last season’s shortcomings, aiming to rack up 20-goal contributions this term.



Lakay, who celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday, managed to notch up an assist when the Brazilians knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 in the first round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday...