Union extends helping hand to sold Celtic, Royal players

SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu) has opened its hands to assist players who’ll be affected by the recent sale of Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM.

Royal, who’re owned by controversial Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, will be campaigning in the top-flight this season after purchasing Celtic’s status, while they sold the one they used in the second tier to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

While almost all Celtic players have already relocated to KwaZulu-Natal to start a new life with Royal, Sowetan has established that a number of Royal players are unwilling to move to Limpopo to form part of TTM.

In a letter the Premier Soccer League (PSL) wrote to Royal and Celtic to approve the deal, it’s stated clearly that “all contracts of employment of all players of the Seller have been transferred to the acquirer’’.

However, it’s not yet clear what will happen to Royal players who don’t want to join TTM.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has made it known that they’ll intervene wherever players need help, highlighting players must not be forced to relocate. Gaoshubelwe underlined players mustn't be forced to relocate against their will.

“We’re here to help players in whatever way they need help. If certain players don’t want to relocate, it’s their right to do so,’’ Gaoshubelwe told Sowetan.

“Let’s say you have a private business in Bloemfontein and you see that moving to KZN will not be good for that business, we can help there by negotiating with the club so that they maybe make an arrangement to compensate you or terminate your running contract.’’

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi couldn't be reached for comment when he was called. He also didn’t reply to our messages, questioning whether their plan was to inherit Royal players or they have already sourced their own playing personnel.

Before these transfers of ownerships, Royal were supposed to start their GladAfrica Championship season against Cape Town All Stars at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday. Now it will be TTM who’ll host All Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium on the same day. Royal take on Swallows in their first top-flight game at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.