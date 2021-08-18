South Africa

Rising sexual misconduct against teachers a concern

Basic education says 132 cases have been reported so far

18 August 2021 - 09:00

The department of basic education has raised concerns about the rising number of sexual misconduct cases against teachers as it revealed that 132 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported so far in the current financial year which started in April.

Last year, 122 cases of sexual misconduct were  reported against educators. ..

