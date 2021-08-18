Rising sexual misconduct against teachers a concern
Basic education says 132 cases have been reported so far
The department of basic education has raised concerns about the rising number of sexual misconduct cases against teachers as it revealed that 132 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported so far in the current financial year which started in April.
Last year, 122 cases of sexual misconduct were reported against educators. ..
