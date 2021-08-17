Sundowns Mngqithi not counting his chickens before they hatch
Downs coach wary before MTN8 semis
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is heedful of raising expectations that the Brazilians will finally win the elusive MTN8 title.
Sundowns booked their berth in the MTN8 semifinals by beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties in the first round at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend...
