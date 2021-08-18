Soccer

Khoza feels sorry for Siwelele after Celtic is sold

He confirmed the sale, adding that the club will be renamed Royal AM just days before the start of the new season

18 August 2021 - 08:35
Neville Khoza Journalist

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has given a sense that Free State business people didn’t raise their hand to buy Bloemfontein Celtic, hence the club is relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.

He confirmed the sale of Celtic, adding that the club will be renamed Royal AM just days before the start of the new season...

