Khoza feels sorry for Siwelele after Celtic is sold
He confirmed the sale, adding that the club will be renamed Royal AM just days before the start of the new season
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has given a sense that Free State business people didn’t raise their hand to buy Bloemfontein Celtic, hence the club is relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.
He confirmed the sale of Celtic, adding that the club will be renamed Royal AM just days before the start of the new season...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.