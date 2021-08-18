Khoza feels sorry for Siwelele after Celtic is sold

He confirmed the sale, adding that the club will be renamed Royal AM just days before the start of the new season

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has given a sense that Free State business people didn’t raise their hand to buy Bloemfontein Celtic, hence the club is relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.



