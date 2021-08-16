Celtic sale ‘like a second death’ for Molemela family
Son bemoans club’s departure from Bloem
Lisemelo Molemela, the daughter of Bloemfontein Celtic founding president Petrus Molemela, has likened the impending sale of the club to losing her father a second time.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has already given the thumbs up to Celtic’s sale to Royal AM. A circulating letter the league sent to both clubs confirms Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal...
