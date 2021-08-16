Soccer

Celtic sale ‘like a second death’ for Molemela family

Son bemoans club’s departure from Bloem

16 August 2021 - 09:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Lisemelo Molemela, the daughter of Bloemfontein Celtic founding president Petrus Molemela, has likened the impending sale of the club to losing her father a second time.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has already given the thumbs up to Celtic’s sale to Royal AM. A circulating letter the league sent to both clubs confirms Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal...

