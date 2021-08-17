Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in KwaZulu-Natal

The future is uncertain for over 30 players and technical staff members who were with Royal AM in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

The Durban club’s GladAfrica Championship status was sold to Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) after Royal owner Shaun Mpisane bought top-flight club Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

A TimesLIVE insider at Royal said those who were with the club last season are facing anxious times as Celtic arrived in Pietermaritzburg on Monday night to form a new team that will campaign in the DStv Premiership with its first league fixture against Swallows FC in Soweto on Sunday.

“It’s been a hive of activity at the club house (Pietermaritzburg) as we have been trying to accommodate all the Celtic staff that arrived late on Monday.

"We went to bed around 11pm on Monday night trying to make sure that everyone is settled.

“What is not clear is what will happen to the players that played for Royal AM last season.

"I guess we’ll know late this week as everyone will be given a chance to trial at the new team that will campaign in the top flight.

“The (Royal) players who might not make it into the team (Royal in the Premiership) might be offered to join TTM, but that I can’t be 100% certain will be easy as some may not want to leave KwaZulu-Natal to settle in Limpopo with TTM.

“It’s tough times for everyone who was with this club last season, but there’s nothing we can do.

"We just have to follow what will unfold in the coming days,” the insider at Royal said.

Celtic owner Max Tshabalala finally succeeded in selling Celtic after years of battling financial difficulties in running a club formed in 1969.

Royal have had their fair share of troubles, with their push to move to the elite league hampered by failure in their court battles with the Premier Soccer League at the end of last season.

Royal were hoping to be promoted ahead of Sekhukhune United but after United won in court, Mkhize decided to buy Celtic last week.

Royal said they will only comment once everything is clear on who will be part of the new team in the Premiership, and who may go to TTM.

There were trials that were being conducted at Royal training facilities on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.