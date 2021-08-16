Hero Mweene sends Downs through to WafaWafa semis
Chiefs’ fightback all in vain as they are eliminated
Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene’s heroics in a dramatic penalty shoot-out was all Mamelodi Sundowns needed to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from the MTN8 quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.
Mweene, 38, saved four penalties to keep Downs’ elusive MTN8 title dream alive. The Zambian also converted one. In the end, Downs won 2-1 on penalties. Drama ensued when Lyle Lakay’s penalty was ruled out despite replays showing the ball had crossed the line after Itumeleng Khune had saved it. The match had finished 2-2 after extra-time...
